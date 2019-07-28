Home

Brian Wesley Glass

Brian Wesley Glass Obituary
Brian was born in Seattle on September 22, 1966 and left us unexpectedly July 21, 2019. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1984. Brian worked in the Fremont area his entire life and spent the last 20 years employed as a warehouseman at Fisheries Supply and was a member of the Teamsters Local 117.

Brian was a kind and caring son, brother, and uncle. He was irreverent but never in a hurtful way and had a wicked dry sense of humor. He loved animals and old quirky movies. He was proud of his home and took meticulous care of it. He had a sense of urgency about fixing anything that was broken and with advice from friends and the internet he would make it a mission to figure it out.

Brian is survived by his parents Jack and Bette Glass, sister Shari Spiess (Peter) brother Mike Glass and nephews Dillon and Griffin Spiess.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Beach Cafe; in Edmonds on Sunday,

August 4th from 4:00 to 7:00.

Join family and friends to celebrate a life that ended too soon.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
