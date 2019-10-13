Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Farm and Interpretive Center
1711 Boalch Avenue,
North Bend,, WA
Brooks E. Loop


1925 - 2019
Brooks was born to Earl and Irene on Oct 8, 1925 in Grandview WA. and passed away on Oct 3, 2019. He was cheerful and kindhearted to the end. A year following his birth Brooks's family moved to the Kent Valley where he remained for the next 51 years. During that time he experienced the Great Depression, fought in the South Pacific during WW II, and pursued an active community life. Brooks was a natural athlete and greatly enjoyed the outdoors. Easy to trust, he was fond of the laughter and companionship shared with his life-long friends. Brooks was an avid gardener. Upon moving to the Snoqualmie Valley in 1977 he created a large woodland garden and became a prolific cultivator of species and hybrid rhododendrons.

Brooks is survived by his loyal spouse of 72 years, Mary, son Kim, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Jack and Maxine, and sons, Keith and Ken.

Donations may be made in his name to Kent Youth and Family Services, or Encompass in Snoqualmie.

A gathering in his name will be held on Oct 27th at 11am in the Meadowbrook Farm and Interpretive Center on 1711 Boalch Avenue, North Bend, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
