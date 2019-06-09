|
Bruce Barton Bailey
6/4/1940 ~ 5/21/2019
Some have said that Bruce was the most creative person they ever met. That creativity allowed him to pursue a variety of business ventures in Seattle. However, he favored the time he spent in Christian ministry working with college students at University Presbyterian Church where he freely gave his time, energy, gifts and talents, that is, when he wasn't playing tennis. Memories can be posted at Soliefunerals.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019