Bruce Breitenbach
Bruce Breitenbach

1938 ~ 2020

Bruce David Breitenbach, age 81, passed away on July 29, 2020 in Port Ludlow, WA. Bruce was born in Fargo, N. Dakota on October 20, 1938 to Helen Eline Simmons and William John Breitenbach. In 1958 he married Dorothy Edith Hibben and raised three children. Bruce built a successful Certified Public Accounting practice devoting himself to his clients for 40 years.

Bruce is survived by Dorothy; his three children, Catherine Gilliland (Craig), Eagle River, AK, Janet Sample (Jeff), Sunnyside, WA and William J. Breitenbach (Karen), Spokane, WA; eleven grandchildren and one great grandson.

A service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:30 pm at the New Tacoma Cemetery. See www.newtacoma.com for complete obituary. Contributions may be made by sending a check made out to "Port Ludlow Digital Life Scholarship Fund" with memo field saying "In memory of Bruce Breitenbach" to: Treasurer, Port Ludlow Digital Life, 580 Olympus Blvd, Port Ludlow, WA 98365-9434.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
