Bruce Lorig, 84, long-time resident of Mercer Island, died December 4, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father, generous and warm friend, mentor, and visionary real estate developer. Known for his high standards and business ethics, his projects helped define Seattle's character and influence its growth.
Born to Esther (Cartzdafner) and Clarence Lorig on April 28, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio. Bruce graduated from Arlington High School and attended Cornell University on a Naval ROTC scholarship where he received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. While in the Navy, he married Andrea Smith, also of Columbus, and started a family before moving to Boston to complete an MBA at Harvard Business School in 1963. Following brief stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, Bruce and Andy settled in the Seattle area in 1970 with their three children and built a development company willing to tackle complicated projects most others avoided. With his partners at Lorig Associates, Bruce specialized in public/private partnerships converting underutilized public buildings and properties into destination residential and retail projects focused on the communities they served. His design sense and creativity helped shape Seattle into the city we now know. In addition to his development work, Bruce committed his considerable talent and time to the community in a variety of capacities, serving on numerous boards including, Futurewise, the Pike Place Market Foundation, Mercer Island Center for the Arts, and the Mercer Island Planning Commission.
Happiest with a stack of blueprints spread out on the kitchen table and a glass of wine, Bruce also entertained a deep love of sailing, horseback trekking, and adventure travel. At home he was seldom without a project or in the evenings, a good mystery. His quiet presence, insightful observations, and kind spirit will be deeply missed by many - in business, in life and particularly his family.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 60 years, Andrea, son Gray and his wife Yolonda of Boston, daughters Reilly of Sequim and Alison and her husband Mike of Seattle, and his two granddaughters Karinne of Chicago and Azuri of Boston. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister Marjorie Leventry of Athens, GA.
A Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held February 22nd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given in his name to the Pike Place Market Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020