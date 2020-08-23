Bruce E. MichelsBruce Eugene Michels, the middle of three children, was born on July 3, 1937 to Eugene Michels and Carmen Woodman in Pipestone, Minnesota.Bruce embodied a love of life and hard work that persisted for 83 years and began with his first job as a paper boy at age 7. Throughout his childhood and during his years at Pipestone High School he was a standout student and athlete, developing a love of basketball and baseball that stayed with him all his life. Bruce worked his way through college and attended St. John's University before graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1961.Shortly after graduation, Bruce joined the Navy and considered service to his country the greatest honor and privilege of his life. He served in Vietnam and in 1964 received a Commendation for saving the life of a U.S.S. Locator shipmate who had been washed overboard.The Commendation noted that throughout the rescue his "comportment was in keeping with the highest traditions of Naval service" - indicative of the level of commitment Bruce proudly showed to the Navy for decades to come. Rising to the rank of Captain, Bruce retired from his military career after 20 years of service.In 1969, while assigned to a division of minesweepers stationed in Everett, Bruce pursued his MBA at the University of Washington. One day in the student union cafeteria his life would be forever changed as he spotted a beautiful brunette in a green polka dot dress - Erika Hokanson. Two weeks after their first date, Bruce proposed to Erika and on September 19, 1969 their 50-year journey of love, laughter and family began.Over the next ten years, Bruce and Erika were blessed with three children. Soon after marrying, Bruce embarked on a long career that began in sales and evolved to a keen expertise in business consulting. After working for several firms including Fluke International, Moss Adams, and the Lucks Co., he eventually started his own firm - Management Skills, LLC. Bruce found his last position in executive leadership at Mimic Robotics to be his most rewarding - a fitting way to end a distinguished career at 77. Throughout it all, Bruce always took great pride in inspiring others to be even greater than perhaps they thought they could be.One thing stood steadfast throughout his long career: Bruce was never all work and no play. He spent many years as a top-notch tennis player at Sand Point Country Club and enjoyed sitting just a few rows off courtside cheering on the Husky basketball team. He was also a walking encyclopedia of baseball knowledge, much to the delight of his children and grandchildren.Bruce reveled in being a Grandpa - "Duda" - to his three grandsons and two granddaughters. In the past sixteen years, they were the true joy of his life. Bruce fought his advanced prostate cancer diagnosis with his usual toughness, humor and "Never Give Up" spirit. On August 10, he died peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. Bruce's Catholic faith never wavered and it is a great gift he's passed on to the next generation.Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Erika, his children Nicole Michels McDonagh (Joe), Madeleine Michels Hanley (Jason), and Erik Michels (Bernadette) along with grandchildren Jack, Gavin, Reilly, Quinn and Mackenzie. He will be fondly remembered by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends throughout the world.The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Dr. Evan Yu and his team at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for their expertise and compassion in treating Bruce's illness.Remembrances may be made to the address below. Please note that your gift is in memory of Bruce Michels to benefit the Institute for Prostate Cancer Research.UW Gift ServicesBox 359505Seattle, WA 98195Or donate online at: