Bruce Gordon Ekberg



Bruce was born to Gordon Ekberg and Marie Ekberg in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 14, 1938. He was the oldest of two sons. He moved to Bellevue, Wa in 1955 where he met his beloved wife, Karen Mae Fischer of 62 years. They wed in 1958 and had two children. He is survived by his eldest daughter Kelly Lynn Ekberg along with her children and grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his son Donald Bruce Ekberg. Bruce was an avid dog lover. After retiring from Eastside Printing, he was able to enjoy and care for all his furry friends. Bruce will be truly missed by his loved ones and close friends.



