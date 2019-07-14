|
|
Bruce L. Smith
Bruce L. Smith passed away July 8, 2019. He was born May 23, 1938 in Everett, WA to Lawrence and Alfa Smith. He graduated from Everett High School in 1956 and from Seattle University in 1960. He worked for Boeing for 38 years as a Lab Spectroscopist. After retirement he spent 15 years assisting in the art department at Shoreline Community College. He was multi-talented in all art forms, with some on display at his church.
Bruce was very active in his church. Survived by his wife Elia of 25 years, and by daughter Lisa (Jim) Ensz, son Greg Smith, stepdaughters Julie Sand and Jana (Randy) Compau, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Memorial Service at Bethel Lutheran Church of Shoreline, 17529 - 15th Ave. N.E. at 2:00 pm Saturday, July 27th.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019