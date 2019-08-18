|
|
Bruce Mahlon Barr
Bruce Mahlon Barr passed away in Seattle in his sleep on August 10, 2019. Born October 17, 1943 in Seattle to Mel Barr and Gertrude Johnson. Bruce grew up in Seattle and attended Roosevelt High School and University of Washington where he excelled in crew. Bruce loved to make the
most out of every day and he shared those experiences with everyone he knew. He was always moving, hang gliding, water skiing, motorcycle racing, skiing, surfing and saltwater fishing were some of his favorites. His special places were Roche Harbor, Sun Valley and Barkley Sound B.C. A lifelong entrepreneur and fun hog Bruce had no limits and shared that spirit with everyone he touched. He was a marine manufacturer representative in his early career. He then dove into commercial fishing in Bristol Bay, Alaska and later became an alpaca breeder and importer. Now he is back sport fishing eternally with his wife Becky Barr (passed 1992).
Bruce is survived by daughter Jodi Somm (John), son, Barry Barr (Sofia) and grandchildren Raleigh, Oskar, Becky & Tomas. Those he met will be forever inspired by Bruce's positivity and zest for life. We thank him for showing us how to make the most of every day and his spirit will live with us forever. Fish on!
A celebration of life and
sharing of stories will be held
at the Seattle Yacht Club October 17th, 1:00-4:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019