Bruce R. Nielsen



January 30, 1946 ~ May 15, 2019



Bruce Nielsen was born in Montana but grew up in Renton, Wash. He attended Renton High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He had a career in the grocery store business for 40 years. As a store manager for QFC, Bruce prided himself on providing great customer service and creating relationships. He made friends wherever he went, with his sense of humor and quick smile.



Bruce loved to fish and spent most summers with cousins and friends at his happiest place: his Kenai River property in Alaska--his own piece of Alaskan wilderness and wildlife. He fought stage IV cancer for three years before losing his battle on May 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Margaret Nielsen. He is survived by the love of his life Kathy, his daughters, his siblings, and a loving extended family. Celebration of life arrangements will be shared with family and friends. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019