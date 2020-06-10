In Loving Memory of

Bruce William Mecklenburg



November 4, 1930 ~ May 20, 2020



Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Great Grandfather



Bruce was raised in Bremerton, WA on Rocky Point, along with his 4 younger siblings, Paul, Craig, Frank and Eileen. After graduating from Bremerton High School, he enrolled in Olympic Jr College and spent the next 2 years in the Air Force where he was stationed in AK as a Radar Tech.



From there, he attended the UW where he earned his degree in Architecture, and formed The Mecklenburg Architects. From his office in Seahurst, WA, he designed numerous commercial buildings and custom residential homes. Bruce designed and built his own dream home on Puget Sound where he raised his two boys, Mark and Kurt.



Bruce loved the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing the Sound as well as fly fishing mountain rivers and streams, where he regularly caught his 'limit'. Taking the family camping in the mountains was always a highlight. No campers or tents; just sleeping bags and the old Coleman stove was all we needed.



Boating was another of Bruce's passions. Any type of boat, but his favorite was the sailboat. Bruce and his wife, Dorothy (Dot), loved to sail the Puget Sound together, spending most of that time in the waters around their property on Harstine Island.



Bruce and Dot spent many years at Snow Water, a condominium located at the base of Mt. Baker on the Nooksack River, where they hiked every trail – and then some. He took lots of photographs to document all of their many adventures.

Bruce was a loved and respected individual by his peers, his Community, and his many friends. He was a true 'Friend Magnet'.

To know him, was to love him.



Rest in Peace



