August 6, 1931 ~ May 9, 2019



After 87 years filled with family, friends and serving his Lord Jesus Christ, Bruce passed away on May 9, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 60 years Dolores W. Dong; children Juliette Dong Yamane (Curt), Martin Dong (Lynn), and Jonathan Dong; grandchildren Devon, Peter, Sammy, and Tim. He is also survived by his brother Howard Dong, sister Kathleen Chinn (Walter), and many nieces and nephews.



Bruce was born and raised in Seattle and lived most of his life here, graduating from Garfield High School and the UW. Bruce taught High School History for almost 30 years in the Seattle Public Schools. He was greatly beloved by his students and even 25 years after he retired, students remember his impact on their lives.



Bruce's Christian faith was the center of his identity. He was a long-time member of Seattle Chinese Baptist Church and faithfully served there. Amongst his favorite ministries was "MES" (mutual encouragement and support), blessing many with his gift of listening. Family and friends recall his memorable one-liners, including "I have a lot to be thankful for!" and in the past year, with his health declining, "I'm 87 and ready for heaven!"



Bruce lived a well-rounded and grounded life. He was a world-class traveler, making friends from far and wide, and visiting every continent. But he also cherished time at home. He enjoyed reading a variety of books from history to current events, theology and politics. He liked playing tennis, puttering around in his garage workshop and undertaking different mechanical and construction projects. He enjoyed eating comfort foods like oxtail stew, steak and both sweet and savory pies. Strawberry ice cream was a must and lemonade was his favorite drink.



Bruce will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we rejoice that he is now in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ, whom he faithfully loved and served throughout this life. His kindness, compassion, and true concern for others live on, through his investment in so many lives.



A celebration of Bruce's life will



be held Saturday, June 15 at 11 AM



at Seattle Chinese Baptist Church



5801 Beacon Ave South



Seattle, WA 98108.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce's memory to Seattle Chinese Baptist Church and Union Gospel Mission.



Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019