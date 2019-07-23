Home

Bruno Corsi

Bruno Corsi Obituary
Bruno Corsi

Born: October 21, 1937

in Vergemoli, Lucca, Italy

Died: July 19, 2019

in Renton, Washington

Bruno was the son of Giovanni and Maria Corsi and is survived by his wife of 56 years Edda Corsi (DeSimone), Daughters Gina Christopher (husband Jim, kids Lucca and Enzo) and Tina Corsi-Mejia (husband Estuardo, kids Dante and Dominic). Bruno was a devoted family man who loved his wife and children very much, but he adored his four grandsons. He was all things Italian and instilled all the Italian traditions and values in his family. He loved to share stories of growing up in Italy. He always had a big smile on his face and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by everyone.

Rosary to be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 6:30pm at Columbia Funeral home 4567 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. Funeral Mass to be held on Thursday, July 25th at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr 13055 SE 192nd St., Renton, WA 98058.

Sign Bruno's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
