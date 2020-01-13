|
Bryan Marcus Runnings
Bryan unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep in early December at the age of 67. He is survived by his wife, Janine, his son, Connor, brother Morgan (Kathy), sisters Anna, Gwyneth (Peter), niece Ivy (Andrew), nephew Otis, great niece Juniper Song and his uncle "Griz" Griswold. He was predeceased by his parents John and Louise Runnings.
Bryan was born in Seattle, Washington and lived there until moving to Lasqueti Island with his family in 2004. On Lasqueti he started his company, Ace of Trades, providing electrical, plumbing, septic and solar systems to Island residents. No job was beyond his creative ingenuity.
He was a volunteer firefighter. He loved being the "sound guy" for Island events. He supported Island musicians by continuing "Bread and Jam", the monthly open mic night. He wrote songs and sang with the band, Runnings with Scissors. Bryan was always generous with his time.
He is missed terribly by his family and community.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 13, 2020