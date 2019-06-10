|
"Beaner"
Bryan Winnem
Bryan Erick Winnem, "Beaner" was born July 20, 1965 in Edmonds, WA and passed away May 28, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA. He is survived by his father, Howard Winnem, his mother and stepfather, Helen and Arnold Smith, his brother, Christopher Winnem, girlfriend, Sarah Kay, and niece, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins and preceded by his brother, Leif Winnem.
Bryan graduated from Woodway High School in 1983. He worked as a Union Journeyman Carpenter for over 30 years. The greatest joy in his life was from riding dirt bikes.
A Celebration of Life will be held
at The Nile Country Club on June 22nd at 3:30pm.
Donations can be made to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 10 to June 12, 2019