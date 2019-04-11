Burgund G. Church



It is with great sadness that the family of Burgund G. Church ("Burgy") announces his passing on April 7, 2019, at the age of 91. He left this world peacefully with his wife and caregivers at his side. Burgy was born in Port Angeles, Washington, the youngest of 4 children. He was an avid outdoorsman, a Navy veteran, a devoted husband of 65 years to his wife Ila, and a kind and loving father and grandfather to his 2 children and 3 grandchildren. He worked in sales at Lloyd Plywood Company in Seattle for many years and was an active member of Edmonds Presbyterian Church. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



A celebration and memorial of Burgy's life will be held at 2:00pm, on Saturday, April 13th,



at Edmonds Presbyterian Church. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019