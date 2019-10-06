Home

Burrita Perry Obituary
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Burrita Gongwer Perry, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully at home from complications of Alzheimer's, with her husband, Dr. Robert L. Perry, at her side.

Burrita will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years and her five children & their spouses, Laura Perry & Frank Cervenka (Seattle), Jody Menenberg (Bellevue), Robin Hale (Burien), Scott & Kathy Perry (Redmond) and Susan Paulson (S. Lake Tahoe) as well as her 16 grandchildren and 15 great grand-children.

For the full obituary, details of memorial service and to sign the online guest book, please visit: bonneywatson.com/obituaries/2019/09/Burrita-Gongwer-Perry.html
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019
