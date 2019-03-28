Burton L. Sternoff



Burton Sternoff of Mercer Island, Washington, died on March 27, 2019. He was 80. Burt was born September 9, 1938 in Seattle, Washington to Carl and Evelyn Sternoff. Growing up, he devoted time to Boy Scouts as an Eagle Scout and spent many summers working on staff at Camp Parsons on Hood Canal. He was the director of campfires & special events for the camp. He attended Seward Elementary, Hamilton Junior High, Lincoln High School and the University of Washington, graduating with dual degrees in Metallurgical Engineering and Business. During his time at UW, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity where he formed many enduring friendships. Burt joined the family business, Sternoff Metals, in 1966. He was on the national board of the Institute of Scrap Iron & Steel and President of the local chapter. He enjoyed traveling internationally and domestically, visiting much of the world and all 50 states. He was a lifelong member of Temple De Hirsh Sinai in Seattle.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Sternoff, his daughters Jodi Cohen and Lisa (Boris) Feldman, his granddaughter Carly Cohen, and his brother Allan (Colleen) Sternoff. He was predeceased by his grandson Max Cohen.



Funeral Services will be held at Butterworth on Queen Anne,



520 West Raye Street,



Seattle, WA 98119.



In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Boy Scouts of America: Chief Seattle Council, Boy Scouts of America, 3120 Rainier Ave S., Seattle, Wa 98114. Gifts should be identified for the Camp Parsons Museum in Burton Sternoff's name. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019