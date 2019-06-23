Buster Lee Meston



Buster Meston, 75, of Kent, WA, passed away peacefully with his wife beside him on May 31, 2019, at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue after a 2 month diagnosis of an extremely aggressive, non treatable cancer.



Buster leaves behind the love of his life, Darlene; his daughter Angela; his son Monty and his wife Cari; and his son Jesse. He was "papa" to several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Buster Jr. in 2009.



He was the fourth child born to parents Elmer and Woneta Meston, on March 22, 1944, in Cottage Grove, Oregon. After High School he enlisted into the Air Force and served until 1965. It was then that he and Darlene, his middle school girlfriend, re-connected and soon married.



Buster and Darlene moved to Seattle in 1965, so he could pursue his passion for aviation at The Boeing Company. He studied and obtained his pilots' license in 1973 and purchased a small airplane. He loved flying and would often fly his wife and children to Oregon to visit family. He worked at Boeing for over 40 years. During his career he worked at several locations including Auburn and Everett, and retired from the Renton plant where he managed the wing production line.



Buster was very loved by his family, friends, coworkers and employees. He had a great sense of humor and was always joking and making everyone laugh. He was an amazing father, husband and friend. Heaven gained an incredible person. He will be greatly missed.



Per his request there will be no service. Sign Buster's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary