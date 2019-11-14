|
Byron G. Behrens, Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.
Mr. Behrens was born on January 23, 1926 in Ronan, MT, and went with the Lord on September 20, 2019 in Seattle, WA. In his youth, he resided in Chehalis, WA, with his parents, John and Ethel, and three younger brothers Jack, Robert and Dennis. He graduated from WF West HS in 1943, and attended UPS for 1 year, until his 18th birthday when he joined the US Army Air Corps, 8th Air Force, training as a gunner on board B-24's and B-29's. After WW II ended, Byron enrolled at the UW, was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity, and graduated with a Degree in Business as well as a commissioned officer in the newly formed USAF. Mr. Behrens would serve 30 years in the USAF, as an active member in SAC, navigating B-36's, (6 turning-four burning), out of Ramey AFB. Mr. Behrens would retire as a Lt Col. He also worked for the Boeing Company for 30 years as well. As a Manager for Compensation and Relocation, in HR, traveling the world, he had some great adventures that he shared. Among those adventures were in places such as Beirut, Damascus, Tehran, Baghdad, Legos, Kinshasa, Johannesburg, Khartoum, Cairo, Jakarta, Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore. Mr. Behrens would have six children from his first marriage, two of which, BJ and Nick sadly preceded him in death. In 1977 he married Marilyn Hay, and with that came two stepsons, Mark and John. Byron is survived by two brothers, Robert and Dennis, 6 children, Heidi, Mianna, Chris and Erich, Mark and John, and grandchildren Christian, Rachel, Ryan, Mianna, Emily, Nick, Joshua and Ryan.
Byron lived a rich and full life. He was a gentleman, he was intelligent, he had a great sense of humor, and he was an honest, honorable man with much love in his heart. He loved his family. He also enjoyed James Bond movies, good Scotch, cigars, convertibles, airplanes, sailboats, intellectual disagreements, building things from the ground up, German beer, pralines and cream ice cream and animals of all kinds. After Marilyn passed away in 2015, he went to live at Madison House in Kirkland. While he was a widower, I was blessed to have had spent quality time with him, and these visits became known simply as "Sundays, with Mr. B." RIP and God Bless.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019