Byron Richard Edwards



Born in San Juaquin California on August 8, 1922, Byron passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 98.



Byron died due to complications from COVID-19. He grew up on the farm in Kingsburg California.



He served as an airplane mechanic in World War II. After leaving the service he became a bricklayer.



He married Billie Burke in 1957 and moved to Cupertino California where they had two sons Larry and Robert Edwards.



Later on he became a draftsman for the Lawrence Livermore fusion research project.



At the age of 80 he went on a 70 mile 7 day canoe trip in the Canadian wilderness with his son and his 12 year old grandson.



His excellent brick work still stands today all across Santa Clara valley. Byron raised our food, served our country and built our homes.



He was from the greatest generation and the best father anyone could ever have.



He is survived by 5 loving grandchildren Laryssa, Bryce, Elyse, Taylor and Steven and 3 great grandchildren Sebastien, Violet and one on the way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store