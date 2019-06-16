Byron Vance Halvorson



Born in Fargo, ND, June 5, 1930, passed peacefully at home on May 26, 2019. Preceded in Death by his mother, Gladys. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Lou, Son, Chris (Debbie), Daughter Karin (David Wells), Grandsons Nicolas & David Jr.



Moved to Seattle in 1944. Lincoln High School Grad in 1949. In 1950 Byron was activated in the US Marine Corps Reserve, served in Korea. He was in battle of the "Chosin Reservior". Returned in 1951 with numerous medals including the Bronze Star with a Combat V, and three Presidential Unit Citations.



At Seattle University, he met Mary Lou Tarte. They married in 1954. In 1955, Reuben Tarte bought Roche Harbor Lime and Cement Co on San Juan Island, together the family built a boating community, known as Roche Harbor Resort. Later, Byron worked in the auto industry for over 35 years, until his retirement. He was a life member of Seattle Yacht Club, College Club, and the Chosen Few.



Byron loved his extended family of friends, nieces and nephews, who all will miss him dearly. Memorial will be at a later date.