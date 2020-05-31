Byron "Max"well Baker
Max died peacefully at home on May 24, 2020 at the age of 72 of cardiac arrest. Max loved building boats and spending time on the water, cruising the Sound with friends and relaxing in the shade to the rhythm of the waves. However, it was his grandchildren who took priority and he didn't miss a single event - going between soccer and ultimate games, dance recitals, and school celebrations with the Seahawks game on the radio.
He is survived by his wife Jacque, his sons and daughters in law Byron (Carla), Craig (Karen) and Nick (Jane), his grandchildren Colten, Kevin, Nevaeh, Max, Ryan, Donazia, Taylie, and Alyssa, his siblings Anne (Mike), Cathy (Jeff), Jay (Jeanie) and Randi (Doug), and many nephews and nieces. There was a small family ceremony to celebrate his life. If so moved, please donate to your favorite charity.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.