Byron well "Max" Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Byron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byron "Max"well Baker

Max died peacefully at home on May 24, 2020 at the age of 72 of cardiac arrest. Max loved building boats and spending time on the water, cruising the Sound with friends and relaxing in the shade to the rhythm of the waves. However, it was his grandchildren who took priority and he didn't miss a single event - going between soccer and ultimate games, dance recitals, and school celebrations with the Seahawks game on the radio.

He is survived by his wife Jacque, his sons and daughters in law Byron (Carla), Craig (Karen) and Nick (Jane), his grandchildren Colten, Kevin, Nevaeh, Max, Ryan, Donazia, Taylie, and Alyssa, his siblings Anne (Mike), Cathy (Jeff), Jay (Jeanie) and Randi (Doug), and many nephews and nieces. There was a small family ceremony to celebrate his life. If so moved, please donate to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved