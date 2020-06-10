C. Patrick Mahoney MD
04/24/2020
Died peacefully in Seattle, April 24, 2020, at 90 years. A doctor of pediatrics and endocrinology at Virginia Mason Clinic and Children's Hospital, he was a researcher, author and mentor to many pediatric residents and fellows. He leaves wife, Katie, and 7 children.
To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook please go to
Harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 30, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
