Died peacefully in Seattle, April 24, 2020, at 90 years. A doctor of pediatrics and endocrinology at Virginia Mason Clinic and Children's Hospital, he was a researcher, author and mentor to many pediatric residents and fellows. He leaves wife, Katie, and 7 children.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 30, 2020.