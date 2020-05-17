Home

Age 94, of Renton, WA. Calvin passed away at home on May 6,

2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Dexter, Minn. on August 12, 1925 to Wm H and Clara Horman. He was a WWII Navy veteran, serving as a Radioman with the U.S. Naval Argus #5 unit in the invasion of Bougainville, 1943. Discharged in 1945, Cal moved back to Minn. working as a meat cutter for National Tea Stores where he met the love of his life, Jodie. He believed it was an act of God that brought them together. They were married for 46 yrs when she passed away on May 5, 2004. Cal was active in his community as a member of the Renton Elks Club, VFW, and Cross & Crown Lutheran Church. He loved to travel, garden, and meet new friends. While it is difficult to share with others the richness of his life in a small writing space, it is summed up by saying he lived a big and beautiful life led by the Lord.

He will be greatly missed by his sons; Bradley and Michael, daughters; Kathleen and Pamela and Charla, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many friends.

A small service will be held at

10:30am on Wednesday, May 20th

at Flintoft's Funeral Home with

burial at Tahoma National Cemetery to follow. Friends are

invited to view photos, get directions, and sign the online

guestbook: www.FLINTOFTS.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
