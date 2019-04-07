Resources More Obituaries for Calvin Nerdrum Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Calvin Whitfield Nerdrum

Obituary Condolences Flowers Calvin Whitfield Nerdrum



December 12, 1927 ~ March 21, 2019



Calvin (Cal) Nerdrum of Seattle, WA passed away peacefully in his Ballard home at the age of 91. Cal was preceded in death by his parents; Norman and Pearl (Peterson) Nerdrum and his sister Norma White.



Cal was born and raised in Ballard. He graduated from Ballard High School where he was on the varsity baseball and basketball teams. Cal was also involved with the student government and elected as his senior class president.



Cal attended he University of Washington and was a member of the SAE fraternity. He joined the Army ROTC and spent time in Texas and was stationed at Fort Lawton. Following the conclusion of his military service, Cal joined his father, Norman, in the family business, Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel Co.



On August 19, 1949 Cal married the love of his life Corinne (Corkee) Martens. Together they built their Ballard home and began their adventure as husband and wife.



As a Ballard business owner Cal supported his community. For many years he was on the board of the Ballard Hospital. Cal was an active member of the AGC, WACA, ABC and served on many board positions with the Northwest Wall and Ceiling Bureau (NWCB). In 1988 he received the President's Award for Outstanding Industry Service from the NWCB. Cal was always supportive of environmentally sound business practices.



Cal was an avid outdoor sportsman. He spent countless autumns pheasant hunting in eastern Washington with his great hunting partners and favorite dogs Chris and Charlie. Boating trips on Puget Sound led to many fish and seafood barbecues AND fishing stories.



Cal and Corkee were members of Sand Point Golf & Country Club where they made many lifelong friends. Cal passed on his love of golf to many of his children, grandchildren and even a few of his great grandchildren. He was always willing to give them a few pointers on their game. Cal and Corkee spent winters in sunny Palm Desert where they were members of the Avondale Golf Club. At Avondale many great times were had and valued friendships remain.



Calvin is survived by his loving wife Corkee, of seventy years; their three children: Sue (Paul) Cochran, Paul (Ida) Nerdrum and Nancy (Greg) Quinn; grandchildren: Jenny, Jaci, Crystal, Annette, Kelly, Paul, Mitchell, Sean, and Shannon; 8 great grandchildren as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.



Cal will live on in the hearts of his friends, business associates, and family members. His wisdom, integrity and devotion to Corkee, his children and their families will always be remembered.



At Cal's request there will be no services. A family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. Donations in Calvin's memory can be made on line or by check to either the Ballard Boys & Girls Club or the Seattle Animal Shelter. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries