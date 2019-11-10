|
|
Camellia L. Lee
Camellia L. Lee, 78, passed away peacefully October 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Victor Lee. She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters; Donna & Dean Welch, Michelle Lee & Steve Pool and Christina & Chris Yaden, her three grandchildren; Isabella, Lindsey and Marissa, and her sister, Carole Chan.
Camellia earned her Bachelors Degree from the University of Washington and her Masters in Education from Seattle Pacific University. She proudly was a member of the Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa International.
She had a very giving heart and worked as a special education teacher and department head at Ingraham High School in Seattle.
She loved traveling, especially cruises, and had a great passion for singing.
Funeral Services will be held on Sat, 11/16/2019 2:00 pm at
St Thomas Episcopal Church,
Ebsworth Life Center, Medina, WA. Reception to follow, directions provided at service.
The family extends their warmest gratitude to all of those who cared for her during her last years. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson.org.
Messages of condolence are welcomed at Washelli.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019