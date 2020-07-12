Captain Andrew C. Subcleff
Born October 4, 1922, passed away peacefully in Edmonds, Washington on July 4, 2020.
Andy served in the U.S. Merchant Marine in World War II, then the Alaska Steamship Company in Seattle, and also as a marine pilot in Alaska. Andy is survived by his wife of 75 years, Elizabeth (Betty); four children: Doug (Amy), Andrea, Ralph (Erin), Carl (Sandy); eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A tribute and guestbook for Andy is available at https://www.becksfuneralhome.com/
