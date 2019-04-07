Captain John "Jack" Fletcher



Capt. Jack Fletcher, 87 of Lacey, Washington died March 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Swanson Fletcher, his three children: Carol Fletcher of Olympia, WA, John Fletcher of Omaha, NE and Lee Anne Skorich of Corpus Christie, TX and three children by marriage: Carol Gillesberg and Anne-Marie Gillesberg of Warren, N.J. and Linda Lawrence of Yelm, WA, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Jack graduated in 1949 from Montclair High School in New Jersey and attended Colgate University on a football scholarship.



Upon graduation from Colgate in 1953 he was commissioned in the United States Navy. Serving for 30 years first on destroyers then submarines. His duty stations included both east and west coasts, Japan, Hawaii and Spain. His last duty station was the Undersea Warfare Center in Keyport, WA.



After retirement from the navy he worked at H and R Block and finally retiring to a life of travel and activities. He and Kathy moved to Panorama retirement community in Lacey, WA until Jack's death. He was known by many people and will be missed.



A military service will be held



Thursday, April 11 at 10:30am at



Tahoma National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum at 360-697-1129 or Colgate University. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary