Captain Joseph A. Macri



U.S .Coast Guard retired



Born in Greenwich, CT on 25 August 1924. Died on April 10, 2019 of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife Marie. He is survived by sons, Joseph (Chris), Michael (Jan); daughters, Susan Tucker, Catherine Fleming (David), Theresa Fusetti (Ron) and their families. Captain Macri was a parishioner of St. Louise Roman Catholic Church and was a former commissioner of the Washington State Board of Pilotage Commission. He also served on the Puget Sound Marine Advisory Association and was a member of the King's Point Alumni Association. He is a graduate of Port Chester NY High School and the United States Merchant Marine Academy. In World War II he served in the Merchant Marine followed by service in the US Navy and 26 years in the US Coast Guard.



A memorial service will be held at



St. Louise Church in Bellevue WA



at 11:00am on April 26, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: http://www.alsa.org/



