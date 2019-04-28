|
|
Carie L. Cable
Carie L. Cable passed away peacefully in Seattle WA on April 7, 2019. Carie was a graduate of Clover Park High School (Lakewood, WA); the University of Washington; and Harvard University, Kennedy School. After a short period on the faculty of The Evergreen State College designing curriculum in Asian studies, Carie's career focused on Japan-America relations. She was Executive Director of the Japan-America Society (Seattle WA); the Asia Society (Los Angeles CA); and founder of the non-profit organization, Kyodai.
Carie is survived by her parents, Bill and Donna Cable, along with her siblings and their spouses, Vicki Cable, Julie Schmidt, Kyle Cable, and Kris and Kathryn Cable. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carie's name may be sent to The Brain Injury Alliance of Washington (BIAWA), Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019