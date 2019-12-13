Home

Carilla A. Marsh

Carilla A. Marsh Obituary
Carilla A. Marsh

Age 85, of Hanover, PA, Carilla passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born on Saturday, November 24, 1934 in Bristol, WV, she was a daughter of the late C. Ray and Minnie Bailey Morgan. Carilla taught in Youngstown, Ohio public schools for 30 years, mostly at East High School. Following her retirement, she moved to Washington state and was a substitute teacher at Jenkins Creek Elementary School. In her spare time, while living in Washington, she enjoyed cooking at various church camps.

Survivors include her two daughters, Tiffani M. Marsh of Auburn, WA and Deborah A. Marsh of York, PA; two grandchildren, Jerod Marsh of Auburn and Jessica Marsh Minnick of Chapman, KS. She was preceded in death by a sister, Olive Pearl McKeever; and a brother, Claude Ray "Red" Morgan, Jr.

A private service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance, PO Box 1855, Boothwyn, PA 19061.

Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
