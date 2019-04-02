Resources More Obituaries for Carl Heller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl B. Heller

Carl Bruno Heller, 87, of Seattle, was born Feb. 5, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wis. to Bruno and Martha (Leske) Heller. He died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Swedish Cherry Hill Hospital, Seattle.



After high school in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Carl earned a BA in architecture at the University of Michigan while participating in its ROTC program. Upon commission as an Army 2nd Lieutenant, he began his military career, specializing in both engineering and civil affairs and adding Airborne and Jumpmaster qualifications. He served on active duty from 1956 until 1958, then as a reserve officer until his retirement with the rank of Colonel in 1992.



Immediately following active duty, Carl began as an architect in Denver, Colorado. He moved to Seattle's central district in 1965. In both cities he found working for large firms unfulfilling, and so decided to start his own practice. In this he was successful; for over twenty-five years he designed both residential and commercial buildings in the Seattle area under his own name.



In 1976, he married Teryl (Mellor) Heller, with whom he raised two children. Teryl and Carl were married for 10 years and remained close for the rest of his life.



In retirement Carl pursued two main avocations: marimba and remodeling. He was an enthusiastic student of Dumi, who brought marimba to Seattle from Zimbabwe. Over the years Carl formed and led a number of marimba bands, the most successful of which was Chibata. With this group he toured in concert throughout the Soviet Union in 1991. He continued to play and teach marimba until his death. With the same ardor he gave to his music, Carl improved his home. He spent a generation remodeling and refining it, causing some to smile and speculate whether the fine-tuning would ever end.



Carl was a proud Seattle sports fan. He attended many events, both those of local teams and those of his alma mater, Michigan. He was also a follower of world events and a deep thinker on local and national politics, people and life. He would happily listen to and dispute with friends, acquaintances or strangers on any topic touching the human condition. An optimist, he'll be remembered by those who knew him for saying with good humor, "It could be worse."



Carl is survived by his sister, Caroline Robinson of Mill Valley, Calif; Caroline's children David, Louise and Amanda; sons, Chris Conner, of Bremerton and Bruno Heller, of Seattle; Teryl Heller; and a close-knit network of extended family and friends.



Family and friends are asked to attend interment services at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, with honors provided by the Army Honor Guard. A celebration of Carl's life will follow at 2 p.m. at Lake Union Cafe;, Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 2, 2019