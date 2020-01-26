|
|
Carl Brecht
Carl J. Brecht passed away peacefully at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland Friday January 17, 2020 in the loving presence of his family. He is survived by his wife, Monika Brecht, his six children, 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Daughter Heidi and Sister Irene.
He was born on September 22,
1926 in the German town of Weinheim to his parents Karl and Elisabeth Brecht who three years later gave birth to his Sister Irene. In 1951 he immigrated to Canada and then to Seattle in 1961. Over the years he started and ran several businesses in Seattle with art being the common thread. The Fifth Avenue Gallery and Corona Framing were two of his first businesses and thrived off his artistic talents of painting, appraisal and art restoration. He channeled his engineering talents to expand to manufacturing machinery used to this day by art galleries and restorers worldwide. Continuously thinking of new inventions and ideas was in his blood and the success of so many of them kept that creative and inventive ball rolling until his last days. Art was his love and he worked in his restoration business into his 90's.
He mostly enjoyed the simple things like being together with his family at his home, good conversation, travel, hiking and painting. Trevignano, Italy was a favorite travel destination for Carl and Monika, spending months a year with his Sister and extensive family.
With so many children, he had an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he expressed immense joy in being in the presence of. So many joyful memories.
He will be forever
loved and missed.
Friends and family are invited to join together in a Memorial Service and reception on Friday, January 31 at 11am at:
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
409 Filbert Rd Lynnwood 98036
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020