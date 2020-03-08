|
Carl (Cappy) Henry Neu, Jr.
Carl "Cappy" Neu, Jr. passed away at home on February 27, 2020, with his wife and son by his side. He was born June 21, 1944 to Carl Neu, Sr. and Mary Ann Shiel Neu. He grew up in Seattle on the shores of Lake Washington where he spent hours messing about in boats. Cappy attended Laurelhurst elementary school, his mother's grade school, and Roosevelt High School, where he made many lifelong friends. He loved playing football in his youth, beginning at age 7 and lasting through his freshman year of college when he was a walk-on punter at Willamette University. He came back to UW where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and enjoyed many games of shuffleboard at the Duchess Tavern.
Shortly after school, Cappy went to work for a small specialty insurance brokerage, Pettit Morry & Co. He spent the next 35 years insuring ski resorts around the country while enjoying one of his favorite pastimes of skiing.
Cappy was a lifetime member of the Seattle Yacht club and an avid sailor, competing in many sailboat races around Puget Sound. He then turned to powerboating, spending time with family and friends cruising the inside passage aboard his beloved ZEST, a 55 year old wooden powerboat. Haiki Pass, Culpepper Lagoon and Desolation Sound were his favorite spots to lay at anchor.
Cappy was also a member of the SandPoint Country Club where he enjoyed many rounds of golf. His large and close-knit group of high school friends would gather every year in Palm Desert for their "Desert Classic" golf tournament. Many fond memories told and retold.
Cappy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sally Morton Neu, and his sons Sam Neu (Los Angeles) and Max Neu (Seattle). Also his brother Tom Neu (Denise) and sister Christie Caldwell (Jim).
There will be no memorial service. Instead, Cappy wishes that his friends and family raise a toast in celebration of his life.
If you desire, donations may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation or the Swedish Cancer Institute.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020