Carl John Burke



1933 ~ 2020



Carl J. Burke, age 86, passed away peacefully in his beloved log home on Bainbridge Island the morning of March 13, 2020, with family by his side. Born April 23, 1933, in Seattle, he was the son of Edward and Molfred Burke and spent his childhood in the Georgetown and Beacon Hill neighborhoods.



He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1951. He soon set out for India as a Merchant Mariner. In 1953 he joined the United States Marines. After training at Camp Pendleton, his ship headed for the Korean War but the Armistice was signed before the ship was able to land. Carl was always extremely proud of being a Marine.



Carl met Sandra Ericksen at Everett Junior College in 1957, marrying in 1958. They lived they're first year in Hawaii, where their first son, Cary was born. Upon return, Carl and Sandy bought their first home in



Everett before moving their family, now including daughter Betsy, to Bainbridge Island in 1967. It was a great move and the family grew to include daughter, Stephanie and son Ryan.



Carl had continued his employment in the Title Insurance field before becoming a Longshoreman on the Seattle waterfront. He retired in 2011 at age 78 after 44 years as a member of ILWU, Local 19. He also enjoyed working on his land, pursuing his avid interest in Native American history, and making memorable road trips with his nephew Raj.



Carl was preceded in death by his infant son Shawn, his parents, brother Roderick, sisters Carleen and Kay. Sister Connie passed away soon after in April. He is survived by former wife Sandy, sons Cary and Ryan, daughters Betsy and Stephanie, (Pablo) his two adored grandchildren, Hugo and Luisa (to whom he was always Granpa Carlos and Papa), and several nieces and nephews. He enjoyed a full life and is dearly missed by his family.



He was laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's memory to Helpline House or Friends of the Farm, Bainbridge Island.



