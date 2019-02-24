Resources More Obituaries for Carl Solid Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carl Solid

Carl Solid, 58, left this world too early but not before a combination of physical gifts and restless intellect took him on more ventures in life than most will attempt. In the end, one key organ couldn't keep up, and Carl died of a heart attack on Sunday, February 17, 2019 while riding his bike across the 520 bridge.



Born in Bellevue in 1960, Carl was the natural: the one who snow skied faster and with more grace than his older sister and younger brother, much to their chagrin. At Lakeside High, he played football and sang in a quartet called the Cowardly Lions. At the University of Puget Sound, it was lacrosse and numbers, as he used unusual acumen for all things computational to earn a degree in finance.



After graduation, a stint as a loan officer for a large bank seemed too confining, and Carl soon found more freedom as a real estate agent. That career held his interest for 30 years, but to varying degrees. The early, workaholic years brought sales awards and multiple listings each month. Then real estate zeal slowed as Carl's love of nature led him more and more into distance biking and hiking, including successful ascents of Mounts Rainier and Baker.



As his appreciation of the outdoors grew so, too, did religious faith, perhaps because Carl sought meaning in everything, including beauty. And of course Carl followed through on Christianity with the same earnest diligence that he devoted to every matter of importance. Anyone who needed him could count on Carl's support. He never missed a wedding, funeral, or other life event of a friend if he could possibly help it. In particular, he gave unswerving support and received it in return from friends at Alcoholics Anonymous, where he was a proud member. He also became active in Big Brothers of King County and relished his role as mentor to a new little brother.



For the last few years the people who needed him most were family. Carl moved back into the family home to help his mother, Kaye, care for father, Ken, 93. That challenging role as the key rock of support for a close family did not deter him from undertaking another project. Carl was in the process of restoring the family yard and garden to its former splendor, and his progress there will provide long-standing testimony to his success in this endeavor.



So yes, Carl departed too soon, but not before putting in an admirable body of work to leave this world better than he found it.



Survivors include parents Ken and Kaye Solid, sister Jennifer Sheffels (Bob), and brother Matt Solid (Jamie), nieces Erica, Carina, Caitlin Sheffels Wissink (Andrew), nephew Michael Sheffels, and sidekick and former rescue dog, Carmen.



Carl's Celebration of Life will take place on Sat. March 16



2:00-4:00 PM



St. Thomas Episcopal Church in the Ebsworth Life Center



8298 NE 12, Medina, 98039



The family would appreciate knowing your intention to attend:



[email protected]



Remembrances can be made to the Humane Society or to a . Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019