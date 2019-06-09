Carl Stig Morberg



Carl Stig Morberg passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Valley Medical Center in Renton WA. He was 92 years old.



Carl was born on March 18, 1927 in Falun Sweden to Carl "Martin" Morberg and Elsa Katarina Nyholm. Carl was their first child. When Carl was several months old, his dad Martin immigrated to the US, seeking a better life for his young family. Martin settled in Aberdeen WA, and sent for his wife and 1 year old son Carl, who were still living in Sweden, to come join him. Carl, who went by his middle name "Stig" as to not confuse with his dad's first name, went to school and learned English while his father worked in the local mills. The Morberg's had a second son while in Aberdeen, Carl's younger brother Edward.



In 1941, Martin accepted another job and moved the family to Bellingham, WA. Carl attended Whatcom Junior High and Bellingham High School. Upon graduation, Carl joined the Navy and served on the USS Pensacola as a Radar Operator at the tail end of WWII. After WWII ended, Carl completed his tour of duty as a deckhand on the USS Kennebec. Carl was honorably discharged from the Navy in July, 1946.



Upon discharge from the Navy, Carl returned to Bellingham, where he enrolled in Western Washington University, and eventually transferred to the University of Washington. It was at the UW where Carl met the love of his life, and future wife, Louise Ardus Parthemer. Carl graduated from UW's Business school in December 1950 with a degree in Business Administration, majoring in Transportation.



On August 17, 1952, Carl and Louise were married. Carl took a job with Burlington Northern Railway, where he worked for almost 40 years. Carl and Louise soon settled down in Kirkland WA. In 1961, the Morbergs had



their first child, daughter Karla, followed in 1963 with their second child, son Steven. Carl retired from the railroad as the Chief Clerk in the Car Foreman's Office in 1987.



Over the years Carl served on the railroad retirement board and was a loan officer and board member at the King Street Credit Union. He also served as the Treasurer of the local chapter of the Gideon's International organization, and was an active member of Westminster Chapel in Bellevue, WA.



Carl was humble, compassionate, loyal, kind, gentle and honorable. He enjoyed singing, he had an "Irish" tenor voice and could ham it up with a rendition of "Old Lutefisk" every Christmas. An avid gardener, he took meticulous care of his yard and garden. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, son and friend to many. Even in his later years he would make the journey up to Bellingham to visit his mom and dad's memorials. A kinder man you could never meet.



Carl is survived by Louise, his loving wife for over 66 years, brother Ed, children Karla and Steven, grandchildren Jayson, Joshua, Lauren, Ava and Sofia, nephews Michael and Kenneth, niece Linda, and cousins Carl Carlson (Chicago) and Stefan Gydenberger (Sweden).



A memorial service will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park on August 10th at 2:00PM.



A memorial service will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park on August 10th at 2:00PM.

Donations in Carl's memory may be made to The Gideons International.