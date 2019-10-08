|
|
In Loving Memory
Carla V. West
Carla Vernadine West was born on February 14, 1932, in Edinburgh Texas, and went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus on the ninth of September 2019. She was 87 years old. Her parents were George and Polly Hansen. Carla moved to Redding California at the end of 1948 with her younger sister Sandy. She graduated from Shasta Union High School in 1949 and met Robert "Bob" West who was a member of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean war. They were married in 1952 in Spanaway WA.
The couple traveled all over the United States, Europe, and had three sons, Rocky, Craig, and Scott. They finally settled in Des Moines WA. Carla worked for over 24 years as a catalog sales supervisor for a retailer in Seattle while raising her three boys. She was a very thoughtful person who loved children, animals, flowers, and had a smile for everyone.
Carla is survived by her three sons, and daughter-in-laws Cheri West, Wendy West; nieces Anne Marie Cook, Monica Kot, nephews Verle Yates, Wade Yates, Ed Gwozda, and his son Alex. She also has seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, along with numerous friends and relatives.
She was a very loving wife, mother, and friend, and will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019