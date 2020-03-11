|
Carmen Julie Burgos
On March 10, 2020 of Philadelphia, formerly of New York City and Seattle. Age 78. Devoted mother of Ryan Liberty (Nicole), sister of Ruth Pippa (Joe). She is also survived by her nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service Saturday
March 14, 11 A.M. THE LOWNES
FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Viewing 10 - 11 A.M. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue of donor's choice. www.lownes.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020