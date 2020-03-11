Home

Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill , PA
Carmen Julie Burgos Obituary
Carmen Julie Burgos

On March 10, 2020 of Philadelphia, formerly of New York City and Seattle. Age 78. Devoted mother of Ryan Liberty (Nicole), sister of Ruth Pippa (Joe). She is also survived by her nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service Saturday

March 14, 11 A.M. THE LOWNES

FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Viewing 10 - 11 A.M. Interment private. Memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue of donor's choice. www.lownes.com

Lownes Family Funeral Home, LLC
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
