Carol Ann Bridges
Carol Ann Bridges died at home on April 26, 2020 in Seattle, Washington, after living bravely with heart and lung disease for the last several years. She was 83 years old
She is survived by her wife Rochelle Coffey, brother Alan (Nicki) French, children Ann (former son-in-law Mark Foote) Bridges, Judy (Kimberlee) Bridges, and Bruce (Leonora) Bridges, grandchildren Connor, Mika (Sage), & Rowan Foote, Max Bridges, god children Sam Wolfson and Talia Berkman, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved pups Kobi and Kati.
Carol's passion for agencies committed to challenging inequities through direct service was evidenced throughout her professional and volunteer life. Carol was Executive Director of Camp Fire Boys and Girls of The Foothills and of the Pasadena YWCA in California. She was a founding member of Elizabeth Gregory Home, transitional housing for homeless women. In Seattle Carol continued her work with non-profits at United Way of King County, and King County Crisis Clinic. Carol served on numerous boards including PSKS a program serving homeless youth.
Carol's incredible optimism, her kindness and compassion for others, her graciousness and her quick wit will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be announced later. Memorials may be made in honor of Carol to Elizabeth Gregory Home in Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020