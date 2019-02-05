Carol Ann Karlstrom



Carol Ann Karlstrom was born to the late James and Emily Brown, December 25, 1928 in Butte, Montana. At 90 years of age she passed away peacefully in her home on January 31, 2019 with family by her side.



Carol Ann graduated from West Seattle High School and went on to receive a BA in Home Economics from the University of Washington. She was an author of 2 cookbooks, a clothing designer, a master seamstress, and for many years the Chief Steward on the historic Thea Foss yacht. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home in Fauntleroy Cove where she had spent most of her life.



She is survived by her son Owen Miller, N.D., his wife Marsha and their daughters Rachel and Julia, son Vance Miller, his wife Luann and his children Emily, Chloe and Jaret, and stepdaughter Debbie and her children Nina and Amanda as well as many nieces and nephews.



Carol Ann was an active member of Fauntleroy Church UCC, Chi Omega Sorority, and the West Seattle Arts Club.



A memorial service will be held



on Friday, February 15, 2019 at



12pm at Fauntleroy Church UCC



with a reception to follow.



The family asks that people make donations to Fauntleroy Church UCC and or Chi Omega Sorority in lieu of sending flowers. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019