Carol E. Tyler
On April 4, 2020 Carol Tyler (Pearson) was called home to be with her Lord. She was born in Somerville, MA and graduated from Boston University with a teaching degree. In 1961 a teaching job brought her west to Seattle. In 1963 she married Richard Tyler and they had two children, Dan and Cindy. She taught at Bellevue Christian School and was a longtime leader in Bible Study Fellowship.
We will miss her love and friendship, her generosity and sense of humor, her love of sports and ice cream, and her Boston accent, which she never totally lost. Sign Carol's online Guest Book at www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020