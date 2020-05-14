Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol E. Tyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol E. Tyler Obituary
Carol E. Tyler

On April 4, 2020 Carol Tyler (Pearson) was called home to be with her Lord. She was born in Somerville, MA and graduated from Boston University with a teaching degree. In 1961 a teaching job brought her west to Seattle. In 1963 she married Richard Tyler and they had two children, Dan and Cindy. She taught at Bellevue Christian School and was a longtime leader in Bible Study Fellowship.

We will miss her love and friendship, her generosity and sense of humor, her love of sports and ice cream, and her Boston accent, which she never totally lost. Sign Carol's online Guest Book at www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -