Carol Francis Larson Lyle
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet and beloved Carol Francis Larson Lyle. On Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 89 Carol (our Bamma) passed away peacefully in her home in Sammamish with her family by her side, holding her hand.
Carol was born February 26, 1931 in Petersburg, North Dakota, the daughter of Henry and Helma Larson. As a little girl, her family moved to Boundary, WA where she grew up in a large family with five sisters and two brothers, all of whom she adored. As a teenager, she moved to California with her sister Lois and graduated from Santa Monica High School. After returning to the Seattle area, Carol met the love of her life, Harry Louis Lyle. They married November 18, 1950 and were together until Harry's passing in 2016, celebrating nearly 70 years together. They settled down in Issaquah, WA where they began their life and started a family. Together they built a long and distinguished career in the service station business associated with Texaco and Unocal 76 until they retired in 1991. After retirement, Carol and Harry moved to Tucson, AZ to enjoy the warm climate and golf full-time. They made so many memories together during their 20 years living in the sunny desert. In 2012, they returned to Washington to be with family, moving in with their daughter and son-in-law in Sammamish.
Carol had many passions and activities that filled her life. She enjoyed golfing (twice scoring a hole-in-one) fishing, sewing and gardening. She baked the best pies (that she kindly shared with family and friends) and relished the challenge of sudoku and crossword puzzles. Most of all, she absolutely loved spending time with her family and friends. Carol had a sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor. She offered sage advice to everyone, and it was always so insightful and helpful. She was the sweetest and kindest person to everyone and was a blessing to all who knew her.
Carol is survived by her son Harry Lyle, (Kris, step-son Jordan) daughter JoAnn Spears, (Paul), three grandchildren (Tawnya-Ann Spears, Samantha-Jo Spears & Spencer Spears), three great-grandchildren (Jackson Messenger, Bradley and Isabella Boehm), sisters Bonnie Meyering and Mavis Haley and many adored nieces and nephews.
We will forever hold and cherish all our wonderful memories, remember her beautiful smile and the love she spread to those around her.
This summer her family will host a "Celebration of Life" at the lake house (date to be determined).
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020