Carol H. Lowery Slack
1928 - 2019
Carol passed away November 29, 2019 at her home in Issaquah, Washington at the age of 91. She was born March 12, 1928 in Superior, Wisconsin, the middle of three daughters of the Reverend Dr. Clarence and Elizabeth Showalter. Carol graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she sang in the college choir. There she met and married Philip Lowery. They enjoyed 41 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 1991. In 1999 Carol married Howard Slack. Together they experienced 20 years of loving marriage until her passing.
Always a loving listener, a caring conversationalist, Carol took a genuine interest in those around her. Carol was an artist with a passion for painting and pottery. She had a gift for gardening and found joy singing in her church choir. She enjoyed boating and cruising the waters of the Pacific Northwest. Always the adventurer, Carol treasured traveling the world in her later years. A wonderful mother and wife, Carol deeply loved her faith, loved her family and loved to laugh. Carol is remembered for her eternally grateful spirit, as she spread feelings of goodwill through her beloved expression, "everything's copacetic."
Carol is survived by her husband Howard Slack; sister Florence Orr; children Lucinda Christie (Brent), David Lowery (Tammie), Carter Lowery (Maria); her stepchildren Sharon Beals, Susan Bryden (Bill), Jamie Slack (Deanna), Debbie Arsenault (Bill), Leslie Tauzer (Paul); 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and more than 30 step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Clarence and Elizabeth Showalter, sister Elizabeth Anne Cross and first husband Philip A. Lowery.
Inurnment will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bellevue. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on December 14th from 1:30 to 3:00 PM in the Auditorium at Timber Ridge at Talus in Issaquah.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019