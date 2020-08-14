Carol J. Shuman
Carol died on August 6, 2020 at the age of 88 at Emerald Heights in Redmond, Washington. She was born on September 26, 1931 in Wenatchee, WA to Avery and Grace Dunning. Graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1949. Attended Washington State University where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority and received a B.A. in Speech in 1953. She was married to Richard P Shuman for 45 years, raised their daughters in Bellevue and then settled in Redmond. The family was active at the Somerset Swim and Tennis club, Bellevue Ski School and spent many weekends biking or camping around the northwest. When the girls were older, she started a 30-year career as a legal secretary. Carol and Dick built a vacation home on Whidbey Island where they spent many summers and weekends with family and friends.
Carol enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking, reading, playing bridge and was an avid quilter. She cherished her family and was always involved in school and extracurricular activities. She was a regular fixture at her grandchildren's games, concerts, or events rain or shine.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband in 1998. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Cris and Dave Wilkinson of Issaquah, daughter and son-in-law Polly and Rex Bloesser of Cle Elum, brothers John Dunning of Longview and Myron Dunning of Wenatchee, sister Barb Arasim of Henderson, NV, grandchildren Carly, Kelly (Oliver), Curtis, Darin (Autumn) and Bryan.
COVID-19 restrictions will not allow gathering with family and friends to celebrate Carol's life in person at his time. The family is evaluating a larger celebration once restrictions are lifted. We suggest that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at: http://act.alz.org/goto/Carol_Shuman
.
