Carol Jean Capps



Carol Jean Capps passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born November 10th, 1929 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Paul and Grace Barnard, was the 6th of 7 children and had a strong spirit. She spent her childhood having adventures with her siblings in Wyoming, Nebraska, and Washington. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1947 and married Delmar Capps shortly thereafter. They had three children together.



Carol enjoyed raising her children along with baking, cooking, knitting, and crocheting. She had a love of writing, drawing, learning, and experiencing science and nature. She spent time sharing what she enjoyed and passed many of her interests and hobbies on to her children and grandchildren. Carol was the family historian and created a home where all were welcome and family and friends gathered together from near and far. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. She is survived by her three children, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019