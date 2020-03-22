|
|
Carol Jean Landreville
Mom passed away peacefully with her children by her side on February 28, 2020. She was 89 years old and lived a long fulfilling life in spite of being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis for over half of it.
Born and raised in North Dakota, she came to Seattle to attend Seattle University where she met her future husband/our Dad, Bill. They made Seattle their home where they raised 5 children. She made many lifelong friends and was a founding member of the Immaculate Heart Circle of the Association for Catholic Childhood where she was active for over 50 years.
Family was very important to her, and she hosted decades worth of Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners which included extended family. In retirement she volunteered at the St. Edwards School library, and was an active member at St. Ed's for over 40 years, until moving to Richmond Beach. She loved gardening, cats and Taco Time crispy beef burritos. She was preceded in death by her husband/Dad Bill in 1990. She is survived by children Suzy (Steve), Mark (Margo), Mary (Bill), Brian (Kim), Patty (John) and grandsons Matt, Chris and Connor.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Advocacy and Caring for Children.
Services are tentatively scheduled for May 7th at
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Seattle.
Her obituary can also be viewed at https://www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020