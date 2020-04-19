|
Carol Jean Reed
Seattle's First Female SEA President Dies at 82
Carol Jean Reed PhD died April 15, 2020 of complications related to Parkinson's. She was 82. Carol was an intelligent, funny, articulate, capable and progressive pioneer for her generation, and she will be missed.
Carol was born August 14, 1937 in Peoria, Illinois. Her family bought land and farmed three miles outside of Hull, Illinois, in the fertile soil of the alluvial plain just across the Mississippi river from Mark Twain's historic hometown, Hannibal Missouri. Carol vividly remembered that the Mississippi floods on more than one occasion threatened her family's livelihood. She had another memory from the depression when a glass jar in the pantry contained the last few dollars her family had.
Although Carol was a beauty, her intelligence eclipsed her looks, and she was highly regarded for her exceptional mind. She was neither athletic nor outdoorsy, and though she later loved to bury her hands in soil and grow things-even if just grass on her windowsill-childhood on the farm wasn't necessarily her forte. She remembered feeling immense fear when trying to feed the barnyard animals. She'd sneak over the fence carrying a bucket of slop, creep across the dirt to the trough, dump in the slop, then run as fast as she could and jump back over the fence before the animals could get to her.
Carol survived polio and always felt her legs were less strong because of it. She grew up learning how to sew, play the piano, and cook, like many of her peers during that time, and became a professional-level tailor and knitter, could sight-read any music put in front of her, and was a highly competent chef and entertainer. She never mastered swimming, however. One time, in a pool, she was thrashing about, sure she was drowning, and the person next to her said, "Why don't you stand up?" Carol had been in just a few feet of water.
Carol went to college at the University of Illinois, Champagne Urbana. Her aspiration was to be a lawyer, although anyone who knew her may have instead thought she should have pursued anthropology, she so loved observing people, especially people interacting in groups. When she went to her guidance counselor to determine her major, however, she was told her two career choices were to become a teacher or a nurse. She tried one more time, saying she wanted to be a lawyer but again was told her choices were teacher or nurse. She then decided to become a teacher.
Carol met her husband, Bob Emil Lee Weiss at college when she was 19. Bob was a dashing Kirk Douglas lookalike who had dressed up as Tarzan for a Halloween party. Carol and Bob married when Carol was 20 and had three children by the time Carol was 25. She remembered holding her first born, David Weiss, on her lap while reading him Shakespeare as she studied to finish her degree. Carol and Bob moved to Washington DC, and she loved it there, taking part in civil rights marches and engaging early and earnestly in the women's rights movement.
The family moved to Seattle in 1966, where Carol resided for the rest of her life. Carol and Bob divorced in 1971 and Carol pioneered the era in which women became professionals and financial contributors. Carol taught in the public schools for the next many years while she raised her own children. She taught them to be self-sufficient at home and independent in the outside world; to find joy in work, value social justice, problem solve well, and find delight in music. She was interested in personal development and held family meetings once a week so her children would learn how to express their feelings and resolve conflict. She took her children on weekend backpacking trips to various places on the Olympic Peninsula. She took them hiking and skiing over the holidays and offered to take them on trips to Europe, hoping to share with them the possibilities of a larger world. She was a generation ahead of many other parents of that time and was an impressive and inspiring role model to many.
Carol continued her achievement in later life, obtaining a PhD in Educational Leadership while in her 50s. She wrote the book "Teaching with Power" that is used as part of the curriculum for college-level teaching courses. She took on leadership positions in the Seattle Education Association, the union that represented teachers in the Seattle Public School District. During the 1980s, Carol was the first female president of SEA since it was recognized as a union and she was part of a cadre within SEA that trained women to develop their leadership skills. She led what was, at the time, one of the nation's most successful teacher strikes, because the union ask was not for teacher salary increases. It was for hiring more teachers and reducing class size. One fall evening during the strike, her youngest daughter was driving through Yellowstone National Park and happened to turn on National Public Radio. To her surprise, her daughter heard an interview with Carol about the strike. Carol went on to work in the Seattle school district leadership, eventually retiring and becoming an adjunct professor in the Seattle area, including the University of Washington.
Carol was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2006. She handled the news with grace, courage, and adaptability. Carol's sense of humor continued, even as she moved to a retirement home where more than once the people who cared for her took her children aside to share that Carol was one of their favorite residents.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020